4th Force, MAG-24, 3rd Radio conduct rappelling training

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Adam Elis, a radio reconnaissance operator with radio reconnaissance platoon, 3rd Radio Battalion, prepares to conduct a rappelling training exercise at the Lightning Academy, East Range Training Complex, Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2020. 3rd Radio Battalion conducted the training in support of Detachment 4th Force Reconnaissance Company, and aimed to improve personnel’s expeditionary readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)

