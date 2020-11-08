NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (August 11, 2020) Aviation Machinist's Mates Petty Officer 2nd Robert Forstbauer (left) from Westchester, New York and Aviation Electronics Technician Petty Officer 1st Class Tuan (right) To from Huntington Beach, California review maintenance procedures in the hangar bay onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan, August 11, 2020. HSM-51 Warlords primary mission is to provide four combat ready MH-60R detachments to the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Benjamin Putbrese/Released)
This work, HSM-51 Maintenance Personnel Perform Routine Maintanance at NAF Atsugi [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
