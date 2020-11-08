HSM-51 Maintenance Personnel Perform Routine Maintanance at NAF Atsugi

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (August 11, 2020) WARLORD 02 attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Five One "WARLORDS" taxiies into position for crew swap and sonobuoy reload onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan, August 11, 2020. HSM-51 Warlords primary mission is to provide four combat ready MH-60R detachments to the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Benjamin Putbrese/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 21:52
|Photo ID:
|6305492
|VIRIN:
|200811-N-DM318-964
|Resolution:
|5245x3746
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
