HSM-51 Maintenance Personnel Perform Routine Maintanance at NAF Atsugi

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (August 11, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic Officer 2nd Class Dustin Herig (left) from Mesa, Arizona, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Alia Abellana (right) from Cebu, Philippine Islands, conduct tail rotor maintenance in the hangar bay onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan, August 11, 2020. HSM-51 Warlords primary mission is to provide four combat ready MH-60R detachments to the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Benjamin Putbrese/Released)
