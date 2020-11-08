Helicopter Maintenance

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (August 11, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Gall (right) from Sterling Heights, Michigan and Aviation Electronics Technician Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Floresca (left) from Jacksonville, Florida conduct maintenance on WARLORD 07 attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Five One "WARLORDS" onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan, August 11, 2020. HSM-51 Warlords primary mission is to provide four combat ready MH-60R detachments to the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Benjamin Putbrese/Released)

