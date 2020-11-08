NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (August 11, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Gall (right) from Sterling Heights, Michigan and Aviation Electronics Technician Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Floresca (left) from Jacksonville, Florida conduct maintenance on WARLORD 07 attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Five One "WARLORDS" onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan, August 11, 2020. HSM-51 Warlords primary mission is to provide four combat ready MH-60R detachments to the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Benjamin Putbrese/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 21:53 Photo ID: 6305497 VIRIN: 200811-N-DM318-432 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 6.71 MB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helicopter Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.