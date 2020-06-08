Airmen assigned to the 23d Civil Engineer Squadron troubleshoot an electrical panel on a wastewater lift station Aug. 6, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. After a malfunctioning lift station caused wastewater to back up in a facility on base, electrical maintenance and water and fuel systems maintenance Airmen came together to solve the problem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taryn Butler)
This work, Engineers solve plumbing problem [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Taryn Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
