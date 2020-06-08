Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineers solve plumbing problem

    Engineers solve plumbing problem

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Kyle Chiu, 23d Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance specialist, empties a portable flood pumper Aug. 6, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. After a malfunctioning lift station caused wastewater to back up in a facility on base, electrical maintenance and water and fuel systems maintenance Airmen came together to solve the problem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 11:17
    Photo ID: 6303722
    VIRIN: 200806-F-TY831-1032
    Resolution: 5221x3481
    Size: 7.68 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers solve plumbing problem [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

