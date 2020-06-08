Engineers solve plumbing problem

Staff Sgt. Kyle Chiu, 23d Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance specialist, pushes a portable flood pumper to a work site Aug. 6, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. After a malfunctioning lift station caused wastewater to back up in a facility on base, electrical maintenance and water and fuel systems maintenance Airmen came together to solve the problem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

