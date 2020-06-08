Staff Sgt. Jesse Wallace, 23d Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance specialist, uses a portable flood pumper Aug. 6, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. After a malfunctioning lift station caused wastewater to back up in a facility on base, electrical maintenance and water and fuel systems maintenance Airmen came together to solve the problem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 11:17
|Photo ID:
|6303724
|VIRIN:
|200806-F-TY831-1033
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.53 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Engineers solve plumbing problem [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
