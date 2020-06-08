Airman 1st Class Kristian Moseng, 23d Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance specialist, dilutes wastewater before using a flood pumper Aug. 6, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. After a malfunctioning lift station caused wastewater to back up in a facility on base, electrical maintenance and water and fuel systems maintenance Airmen came together to solve the problem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taryn Butler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 11:17 Photo ID: 6303725 VIRIN: 200806-F-HB610-1024 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.98 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engineers solve plumbing problem [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Taryn Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.