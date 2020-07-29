A joint coalition force formation of U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs, E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System and United Arab Emirates Air Force Mirage 2000s, fly behind a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 29, 2020.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 02:56 Photo ID: 6303179 VIRIN: 200729-F-KA253-0258 Resolution: 2946x1964 Size: 2.23 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 7 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.