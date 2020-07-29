Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR [Image 2 of 14]

    Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Larry Reid Jr. 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs     

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron preflight a KC-135 Stratotanker prior to the start of their mission at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 29, 2020. The 340th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and coalition forces, enabling war-winning airpower, deterrence, and stability to the region.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

