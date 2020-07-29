U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron preflight a KC-135 Stratotanker prior to the start of their mission at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 29, 2020. The 340th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and coalition forces, enabling war-winning airpower, deterrence, and stability to the region.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 02:58
|Photo ID:
|6303168
|VIRIN:
|200729-F-KA253-0010
|Resolution:
|3744x2496
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|7
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
