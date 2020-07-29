Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II descends off a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, upon completion of refueling refueling over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 29, 2020. The Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter, combining advanced stealth with fighter speed and agility that provides U.S. Air Forces Central Command lethal war-winning airpower.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)
