Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR

A two-ship of U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs and United Arab Emirates Air Force Mirage 2000s fly formation behind a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 29, 2020. The Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter, combining advanced stealth with fighter speed and agility that provides U.S. Air Forces Central Command lethal war-winning airpower.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

