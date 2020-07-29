Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR [Image 5 of 14]

    Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Larry Reid Jr. 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs     

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II approaches the refueling boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, during air refueling over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 29, 2020. The Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter, combining advanced stealth with fighter speed and agility that provides U.S. Air Forces Central Command lethal war-winning airpower.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 02:56
    Photo ID: 6303174
    VIRIN: 200729-F-KA253-0062
    Resolution: 3369x2246
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR
    Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR
    Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR
    Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR
    Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR
    Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR
    Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR
    Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR
    Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR
    Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR
    Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR
    Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR
    Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR
    Keeping the War Fighter Fueled in the AOR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    379th AEW
    380th AEW
    1CTCS
    USAFCENT
    Combat Camera
    USAF
    340th EARS
    F-35A Lightning II
    421st EFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT