Staff Sgt. Bryan French, 8th Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment flight journeyman, prepares a low pressure air compressor for delivery at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 4, 2020. AGE Airmen are responsible for supplying, inspecting and delivering equipment, in support of flight line operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 21:14 Photo ID: 6302960 VIRIN: 200804-F-SQ280-298 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.53 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mission-ready flight keeps legacy alive [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.