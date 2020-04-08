8th Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment flight Airmen, discuss operations in their hangar at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 4, 2020. The AGE flight provides approximately 25,000 equipment dispatches, 3,600 maintenance actions and 2,200 phase inspections annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)
|08.04.2020
|08.10.2020 21:13
|6302954
|200804-F-SQ280-420
|3936x2624
|2.11 MB
|KR
|2
|0
|0
This work, Mission-ready flight keeps legacy alive [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mission-ready flight keeps legacy alive
