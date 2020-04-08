Mission-ready flight keeps legacy alive

Staff Sgt. Kevin Spencer, 8th Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment flight craftsman, inspects a tool at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 4, 2020. The Production Support section within the AGE flight ensures every piece of equipment and tool is accounted for, while also maintaining safety-related programs for the flight such as facility manager and Hazard Communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

