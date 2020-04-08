Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission-ready flight keeps legacy alive [Image 8 of 10]

    Mission-ready flight keeps legacy alive

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Kevin Spencer, 8th Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment flight craftsman, inspects a tool at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 4, 2020. The Production Support section within the AGE flight ensures every piece of equipment and tool is accounted for, while also maintaining safety-related programs for the flight such as facility manager and Hazard Communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 21:14
    Photo ID: 6302959
    VIRIN: 200804-F-SQ280-246
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission-ready flight keeps legacy alive [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Aerospace Ground Equipment
    AGE
    Airman Magazine
    Kunsan AB
    8 FW
    Air Force Times
    Military Times
    8th Maintenance Squadron
    8 MXS
    DINSTAAR
    Danger Is No Stranger To An AGE Ranger

