    Mission-ready flight keeps legacy alive [Image 1 of 10]

    Mission-ready flight keeps legacy alive

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. German Rubio-Arroyo and Senior Airman Cory Coleman, 8th Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment craftsmen, operate MJ-1 bomb lift trucks at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 4, 2020. The AGE Flight is comprised of five sections: Servicing, Pick-up and Delivery section (SPUDS), Inspections, Maintenance Repair, Production Support and War Reserve Material. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission-ready flight keeps legacy alive [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

