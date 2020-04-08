Staff Sgt. Bryan French, 8th Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment flight journeyman, drives past an F-16 Fighting Falcon while delivering AGE equipment at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 4, 2020. AGE flight is comprised of five sections: Servicing, Pick-up and Delivery section (SPUDS), Inspections, Maintenance Repair, Production Support and War Reserve Material. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 21:14 Photo ID: 6302961 VIRIN: 200804-F-SQ280-351 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.26 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mission-ready flight keeps legacy alive [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.