    ACFT Circuit Training [Image 6 of 6]

    ACFT Circuit Training

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Master Sgt. Felipe Pacheco, a supply section noncommissioned officer in charge with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), finishes a circuit physical training session with a run in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, Aug. 6, 2020. Pacheco is a Master Fitness Trainer, is Army Combat Fitness Level 4 certified and served as the instructor for the group of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers practicing for the Army Combat Fitness Test. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.08.2020 14:06
    Photo ID: 6300905
    VIRIN: 200806-A-BM911-006
    Resolution: 3645x2430
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACFT Circuit Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brigitte Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

