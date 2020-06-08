Pfc. Elizabeth Scherer, a medical logistics specialist with the 393rd Medical Logistics Company, completes a set of pullups during a circuit style physical training session in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, Aug. 6, 2020. 393rd MLC Soldiers participate in a circuit routine for a four-day weekly workout plan that is designed to prepare them for the Army Combat Fitness Test. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 14:06 Photo ID: 6300904 VIRIN: 200806-A-BM911-005 Resolution: 3767x2511 Size: 3.63 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACFT Circuit Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brigitte Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.