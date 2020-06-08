Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACFT Circuit Training [Image 5 of 6]

    ACFT Circuit Training

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Elizabeth Scherer, a medical logistics specialist with the 393rd Medical Logistics Company, completes a set of pullups during a circuit style physical training session in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, Aug. 6, 2020. 393rd MLC Soldiers participate in a circuit routine for a four-day weekly workout plan that is designed to prepare them for the Army Combat Fitness Test. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.08.2020 14:06
    VIRIN: 200806-A-BM911-005
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    This work, ACFT Circuit Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brigitte Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Physical training
    APFT
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Soldiers
    USAR
    PT
    316th ESC
    circuit training
    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    MFT
    ACFT

