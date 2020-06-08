ACFT Circuit Training

Spc. Adam Earl, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), prepares to execute a pullup during a circuit style physical training session in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, Aug. 6, 2020. The U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 316th ESC implement the circuit routines into a four-day weekly workout plan that is designed to prepare Soldiers for the Army Combat Fitness Test. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan)

