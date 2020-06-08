Spc. Adam Earl, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), prepares to execute a pullup during a circuit style physical training session in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, Aug. 6, 2020. The U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 316th ESC implement the circuit routines into a four-day weekly workout plan that is designed to prepare Soldiers for the Army Combat Fitness Test. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2020 14:05
|Photo ID:
|6300900
|VIRIN:
|200806-A-BM911-001
|Resolution:
|3243x2162
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ACFT Circuit Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brigitte Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT