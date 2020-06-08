ACFT Circuit Training

Master Sgt. Felipe Pacheco, the supply section noncommissioned officer in charge for the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), pushes up to perform a burpee during a circuit style physical training session in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, Aug. 6, 2020. Pacheco is a Master Fitness Trainer, is Army Combat Fitness Level 4 certified and served as the instructor for the group of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers practicing for the Army Combat Fitness Test. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan)

