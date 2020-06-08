Master Sgt. Felipe Pacheco, the supply section noncommissioned officer in charge for the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), performs a squat while leading Soldiers in a circuit style physical training session in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, Aug. 6, 2020. The training regiment prepares U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers for the Army Combat Fitness Test before it becomes the test for record Oct. 1 across the Army. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 14:05 Photo ID: 6300901 VIRIN: 200806-A-BM911-007 Resolution: 3695x2463 Size: 5.76 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACFT Circuit Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brigitte Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.