Master Sgt. Felipe Pacheco, the supply section noncommissioned officer in charge for the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), performs a squat while leading Soldiers in a circuit style physical training session in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, Aug. 6, 2020. The training regiment prepares U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers for the Army Combat Fitness Test before it becomes the test for record Oct. 1 across the Army. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2020 14:05
|Photo ID:
|6300901
|VIRIN:
|200806-A-BM911-007
|Resolution:
|3695x2463
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ACFT Circuit Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brigitte Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT