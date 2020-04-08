U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amber Coronado, 86th Airlift Wing Judge Advocate noncommissioned officer in charge of adverse actions, holds coins presented by the base commander and command chief for being Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 4, 2020. The health steps Coronado put in place during a recent trial have been standardized across United States Air Forces in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 10:13 Photo ID: 6299528 VIRIN: 200804-F-IO516-0082 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.06 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AotW: Ramstein Legal Office NCO sets standard [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.