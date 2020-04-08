U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amber Coronado, 86th Airlift Wing Judge Advocate noncommissioned officer in charge of adverse actions, poses for a photo in the 86th AW courtroom at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 4, 2020. Coronado has been a paralegal since 2013 after cross training from engine maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 10:13
|Photo ID:
|6299525
|VIRIN:
|200804-F-IO516-0032
|Resolution:
|4613x3296
|Size:
|8.4 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AotW: Ramstein Legal Office NCO sets standard [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AotW: Ramstein Legal Office NCO sets standard
LEAVE A COMMENT