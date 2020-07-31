U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amber Coronado, 86th Airlift Wing Judge Advocate noncommissioned officer in charge of adverse actions, left, receives a coin from Brig. Gen. Mark R. August, 86th Airlift Wing commander, after being named Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 31, 2020. The Airlifter of the Week program recognizes Ramstein Airmen who, through hard work and dedication, make the 86th Airlift Wing the World’s Best Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 10:13
|Photo ID:
|6299526
|VIRIN:
|200731-F-IO516-0010
|Resolution:
|3391x2422
|Size:
|6.25 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AotW: Ramstein Legal Office NCO sets standard [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AotW: Ramstein Legal Office NCO sets standard
LEAVE A COMMENT