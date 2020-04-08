AotW: Ramstein Legal Office NCO sets standard

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amber Coronado, 86th Airlift Wing Judge Advocate noncommissioned officer in charge of adverse actions, right, and Senior Airman Katrina Walter, 86th AW JA military justice paralegal, look through documents at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug 4, 2020. During the weeks leading up to a trial, lawyers and paralegals could work up to 16 hour days, six days a week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

