    AotW: Ramstein Legal Office NCO sets standard

    AotW: Ramstein Legal Office NCO sets standard

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amber Coronado, 86th Airlift Wing Judge Advocate noncommissioned officer in charge of adverse actions, works at her desk at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 4, 2020. Coronado provided crucial logistical support for a large trial, all while ensuring any health risks were reduced. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 10:13
    Photo ID: 6299521
    VIRIN: 200804-F-IO516-0042
    Resolution: 4009x2863
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AotW: Ramstein Legal Office NCO sets standard [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AotW: Ramstein Legal Office NCO sets standard

    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    Judge Advocate
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    Air Power
    86 AW
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    Wing Staff Agencies
    Airlifter of the Week
    World’s Best Wing
    COVID19EUCOM
    coronavirus disease 2019
    AotW COVID-19

