    31st AMXS conducts integrated combat training [Image 11 of 11]

    31st AMXS conducts integrated combat training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, ITALY

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon with the 555th Fighter Squadron taxis on the flightline during integrated combat training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 6, 2020. The ICT involved Airmen from several specialties working together to refuel and upload munitions onto an F-16. The 555th FS provides combat airpower on demand to U.S. and NATO Combatant Commanders as well as the National Command Authority in order to meet National Security objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.07.2020 08:36
    Photo ID: 6299481
    VIRIN: 200806-F-HC995-0202
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st AMXS conducts integrated combat training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Valerie Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    31st Fighter Wing
    USAFE
    Fighting Falcon
    Aviano
    Readiness
    31 FW
    31st AMXS
    integrated combat training

