31st AMXS conducts integrated combat training

Weapons load crew members with the 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron transport munitions during integrated combat training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 6, 2020. The Airmen worked together to rearm and refuel an F-16 Fighting Falcon with the 555th Fighter Squadron as quickly as possible to improve readiness. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

