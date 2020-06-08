31st AMXS conducts integrated combat training

Airmen with the 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon with the 555th Fighter Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 6, 2020. The Airmen were participating in integrated combat training and worked together to rearm and refuel an F-16 as quickly as possible. The 555th FS provides combat airpower on demand to U.S. and NATO Combatant Commanders as well as the National Command Authority in order to meet National Security objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

