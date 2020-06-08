31st AMXS conducts integrated combat training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Travis Owen, 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, secures a munition on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during integrated combat training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 6, 2020. The ICT involved Airmen from several specialties working together to refuel and upload munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon with the 555th Fighter Squadron. The training allowed Airmen to gain experience quick-turning an aircraft to increase their readiness in support of contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2020 08:36
|Photo ID:
|6299477
|VIRIN:
|200806-F-HC995-0115
|Resolution:
|4466x2977
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
