    31st AMXS conducts integrated combat training [Image 7 of 11]

    31st AMXS conducts integrated combat training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, ITALY

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Travis Owen, 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, secures a munition on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during integrated combat training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 6, 2020. The ICT involved Airmen from several specialties working together to refuel and upload munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon with the 555th Fighter Squadron. The training allowed Airmen to gain experience quick-turning an aircraft to increase their readiness in support of contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
