31st AMXS conducts integrated combat training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Travis Owen, 555th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, secures a munition on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during integrated combat training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 6, 2020. The ICT involved Airmen from several specialties working together to refuel and upload munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon with the 555th Fighter Squadron. The training allowed Airmen to gain experience quick-turning an aircraft to increase their readiness in support of contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

