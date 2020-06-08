Airmen with the 31st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron participate in integrated combat training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 6, 2020. The ICT involved Airmen from several specialties working together to refuel and upload munitions on to an F-16 Fighting Falcon with the 555th Fighter Squadron. The training allowed Airmen to gain experience quick-turning an aircraft to increase their readiness in support of contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.07.2020 08:36 Photo ID: 6299475 VIRIN: 200806-F-HC995-0107 Resolution: 4665x3110 Size: 1.49 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, PORDENONE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st AMXS conducts integrated combat training [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Valerie Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.