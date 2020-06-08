U.S. Navy, Air Force conduct integrated training off Japan

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to Misawa Air Base, Japan, performs low-level flying during Exercise Forest Thunder 20 at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 6, 2020. The U.S. Navy and Air Force conducted joint integrated training off the coast of Northern Japan. Units and personnel assigned to the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131, and the 35th Fighter Wing began coordinated operations August 1. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

