    U.S. Navy, Air Force conduct integrated training off Japan

    U.S. Navy, Air Force conduct integrated training off Japan

    DRAUGHON RANGE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to Misawa Air Base, Japan, performs low-level flying during Exercise Forest Thunder 20 at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 6, 2020. The U.S. Navy and Air Force conducted joint integrated training off the coast of Northern Japan. Units and personnel assigned to the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131, and the 35th Fighter Wing began coordinated operations August 1. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

    TAGS

    F-16
    Joint training
    navy
    air force
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Draughon Range
    Exercise Forest Thunder

