    U.S. Navy, Air Force conduct integrated training off Japan [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Navy, Air Force conduct integrated training off Japan

    DRAUGHON RANGE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Capt. Lauren Linscott 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Evan Jones, Electronic Attack Squadron 131 electronic warfare officer, speaks on the radio during combat search and rescue training as part of Exercise Forest Thunder 20 at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2020. Jones learned how to execute the proper procedures during a rescue mission in a simulated real-world scenario. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy, Air Force conduct integrated training off Japan [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Lauren Linscott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy, Air Force conduct integrated training off Japan
    Joint training
    navy
    air force
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Exercise Forest Thunder

