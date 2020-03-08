U.S. Navy, Air Force conduct integrated training off Japan

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Evan Jones, Electronic Attack Squadron 131 electronic warfare officer, speaks on the radio during combat search and rescue training as part of Exercise Forest Thunder 20 at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2020. Jones learned how to execute the proper procedures during a rescue mission in a simulated real-world scenario. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

