U.S. Navy, Air Force conduct integrated training off Japan

A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the USS Ronald Reagan, performs combat search and rescue training during Exercise Forest Thunder 20 at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2020. The training involved both U.S. Air Force and Navy assets to conduct combat search and rescue, air defense, and many other types of simulations utilizing the premier air-to-ground training site. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

