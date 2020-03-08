Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy, Air Force conduct integrated training off Japan

    U.S. Navy, Air Force conduct integrated training off Japan

    DRAUGHON RANGE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Capt. Lauren Linscott 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the USS Ronald Reagan, performs combat search and rescue training during Exercise Forest Thunder 20 at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2020. The training involved both U.S. Air Force and Navy assets to conduct combat search and rescue, air defense, and many other types of simulations utilizing the premier air-to-ground training site. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

    Joint training
    navy
    air force
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Exercise Forest Thunder

