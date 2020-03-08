U.S. Navy, Air Force conduct integrated training off Japan

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin Zamora, 35th Operation Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist, teaches U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Evan Jones, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131 electronic warfare officer, about combat search and rescue during Exercise Forest Thunder 20 at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2020. The training brought together Air Force and Navy personnel in an integrated operation, showcasing the joint force's ability to cooperate on complex multi-domain combat mission sets. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)
