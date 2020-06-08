2d Marine Division Change Of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. David J. Furness, right, relinquishes command of 2d Marine Division to Maj. Gen. Francis L. Donovan, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 6, 2020. This tradition symbolizes the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and sailors under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah J. Abernathy)

