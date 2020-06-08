Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Marine Division Change Of Command [Image 3 of 9]

    2d Marine Division Change Of Command

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Elijah Abernathy 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV), render a salute to Maj. Gen. David J. Furness during a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 6, 2020. During the ceremony Maj. Gen. David J. Furness relinquished command of 2d MARDIV to Maj. Gen. Francis L. Donovan, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and sailors under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah J. Abernathy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 22:46
    Photo ID: 6299158
    VIRIN: 200806-M-KO875-1026
    Resolution: 1864x2796
    Size: 991.73 KB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Marine Division Change Of Command [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Elijah Abernathy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    COC
    Combat Camera
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    Change of Command
    2d Marine Division
    2DMARDIV
    Motovation
    COVID19

