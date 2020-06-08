U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV), render a salute to Maj. Gen. David J. Furness during a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 6, 2020. During the ceremony Furness relinquished command of 2d MARDIV to Maj. Gen. Francis L. Donovan, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and sailors under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah J. Abernathy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 22:46 Photo ID: 6299160 VIRIN: 200806-M-KO875-1048 Resolution: 2749x4123 Size: 1.74 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d Marine Division Change Of Command [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Elijah Abernathy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.