2d Marine Division Change Of Command

U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV), render a salute to Maj. Gen. David J. Furness during a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 6, 2020. During the ceremony Furness relinquished command of 2d MARDIV to Maj. Gen. Francis L. Donovan, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and sailors under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah J. Abernathy)
