2d Marine Division Change Of Command

U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV), stand at attention during a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 6, 2020. During the ceremony Maj. Gen. David J. Furness relinquished command of 2d MARDIV to Maj. Gen. Francis L. Donovan, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and sailors under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah J. Abernathy)

