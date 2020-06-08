(200806-N-OC333-138) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 6, 2020) F/A-18 Super Hornets assigned to the Rampagers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83 return to Naval Air Station Oceana after a regularly scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet. Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has remained underway as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Thomas Mahmod/Released)

