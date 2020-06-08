Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rampagers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83 [Image 8 of 12]

    Rampagers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83

    UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    (200806-N-OC333-138) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 6, 2020) F/A-18 Super Hornets assigned to the Rampagers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83 return to Naval Air Station Oceana after a regularly scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet. Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has remained underway as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Thomas Mahmod/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 21:13
    Photo ID: 6299064
    VIRIN: 200806-N-OC333-138
    Resolution: 2500x1664
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rampagers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    200806-N-CJ362-0078
    200806-N-CJ362-0111
    200806-N-CJ362-0139
    Wildcats of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131
    Rampagers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83
    Rampagers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83
    Rampagers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83
    Rampagers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83
    Rampagers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83
    Rampagers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83
    VFA-105 Homecoming
    VFA-105 Homecoming

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Rampagers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT