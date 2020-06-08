VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug 6, 2020) F/A-18E Super Hornets attached to the Fighting Swordsmen of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32 parked on the runway on Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana during a homecoming. VFA-32 returns to NAS Oceana after a regularly scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet. Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has remained underway as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sam Jenkins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 21:13 Photo ID: 6299059 VIRIN: 200806-N-CJ362-0139 Resolution: 4127x2746 Size: 1.1 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200806-N-CJ362-0139 [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Samantha Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.