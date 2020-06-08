VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug 6, 2020) F/A-18E Super Hornets attached to the Fighting Swordsmen of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32 parked on the runway on Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana during a homecoming. VFA-32 returns to NAS Oceana after a regularly scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet. Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has remained underway as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sam Jenkins/Released)
|08.06.2020
|08.06.2020 21:13
|6299059
|200806-N-CJ362-0139
|4127x2746
|1.1 MB
|US
|1
|1
|0
This work, 200806-N-CJ362-0139 [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Samantha Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
