VFA-105 Homecoming

200806-N-VP266-1056 -- VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug 6, 2020) An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Gunslingers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, returns to Naval Air Station Oceana after a regularly scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet. Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has remained underway as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Released)
