(200806-N-OC333-007) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 6, 2020) An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Wildcats of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131 returns to Naval Air Station Oceana after a regularly scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet. Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has remained underway as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Thomas Mahmod/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 21:13
|Photo ID:
|6299060
|VIRIN:
|200806-N-OC333-007
|Resolution:
|2500x1664
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wildcats of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT