    200806-N-CJ362-0111 [Image 2 of 12]

    200806-N-CJ362-0111

    UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samantha Jenkins 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug 6, 2020) F/A-18E Super Hornets attached to the Fighting Swordsmen of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32 parked on the runway on Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana during a homecoming. VFA-32 returns to NAS Oceana after a regularly scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet. Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has remained underway as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sam Jenkins/Released)

