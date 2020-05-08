Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

200805-N-DM241-2013 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 5, 2020) Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Jonathan Gancayco, left, from Oakland, California, and Seaman Santos Castro, from Tuscon, Arizona, stack punt boats aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Cohen/Released)

