Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

200804-N-ON904-1048 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 4, 2020) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Courtnee Golphin, from Warner Robins, Georgia, inflates a tire aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 10:11
|Photo ID:
|6298193
|VIRIN:
|200804-N-ON904-1048
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|971.57 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
