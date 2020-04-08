Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 7 of 10]

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    200804-N-ON904-1048 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 4, 2020) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Courtnee Golphin, from Warner Robins, Georgia, inflates a tire aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley M.C. Estrella/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

